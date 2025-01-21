 Smart screen: Samsung's AI-powered display brings smart features to the classroom
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Smart screen: Samsung's AI-powered display brings smart features to the classroom

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 18:32
A student and teacher demonstrate Samsung's AI-powered Interactive Display. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

A student and teacher demonstrate Samsung's AI-powered Interactive Display. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
A student and teacher demonstrate Samsung's AI-powered Interactive Display.
 
The company unveiled the electronic teaching assistant at Bett 2025, Europe's largest ed-tech exhibition, on Jan. 21. The Android 15-powered device comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch sizes and features peak brightness of 450 nits as well as 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, a 4K webcam and a 20-watt speaker.
 
tags Samsung Electronics AI

More in Tech

Smart screen: Samsung's AI-powered display brings smart features to the classroom

Korean business leaders barred from Trump inauguration after ceremony moved indoors

Samsung to team up with IBM on British Emergency Services Network

Science Ministry, Asean agree on $30M project to foster digital innovation in region

Ulsan testing remote snow removal device

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics, Naver to jointly develop AI chip for hyperscale computing

Samsung AI Forum

[CES 2024] Samsung Electronics eyeing a major M&A deal in 2024

Samsung logs record 1.21M preorders for AI-boosted Galaxy S24 in Korea

Samsung brings back Exynos for its high-end smartphones
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)