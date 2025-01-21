Smart screen: Samsung's AI-powered display brings smart features to the classroom

A student and teacher demonstrate Samsung's AI-powered Interactive Display.The company unveiled the electronic teaching assistant at Bett 2025, Europe's largest ed-tech exhibition, on Jan. 21. The Android 15-powered device comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch sizes and features peak brightness of 450 nits as well as 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, a 4K webcam and a 20-watt speaker.