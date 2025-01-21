 Webtoon 'Solo Leveling' to receive live-action drama adaptation
Webtoon 'Solo Leveling' to receive live-action drama adaptation

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 16:43
Cover photos of some works of the ″Solo Leveling″ franchise [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

The live-action drama adaptation of the "Solo Leveling" (2016-21) franchise is in development on the back of the story's popularity among not only webtoon and web novel readers but also gamers and anime fans.
 
"Our media department is currently in the process of developing the project and the storyline," Kakao Entertainment said on Tuesday.
 

The franchise's newest animated adaptation “Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow," released on Jan. 5, topped Netflix's weekly Top 10 in 11 countries and holds the No. 1 position in Amazon Prime’s TV shows category in Japan.
 
In light of the success of the franchise's animated adaptation, Kakao Entertainment opened a promotional event on Sunday, offering vouchers and coupons to event participants who read the original webtoons. The event, which is available on the firm’s webtoon and web novel content platform KakaoPage, will run through Feb. 1.
 
The game adaptation of the webtoon series "Solo Leveling: Arise," developed by Netmarble Neo and published by Netmarble in May last year, won the grand prize at the 2024 Korea Game Awards on Nov. 13, 2024. "Solo Leveling: Arise" was the most downloaded game in 141 out of the 174 countries where it is available and is the most lucrative game in 21 countries, according to Kakao Entertainment.
 
The game adaptation garnered 50 million users worldwide within five months after its release.
 
“The 'Solo Leveling’ franchise is symbolic intellectual property content that represents Korea’s content industry,” Kakao Entertainment said on Tuesday. “We will keep trying to make history through continuous investments into the franchise.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
