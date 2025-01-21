More in Games & Webtoons

Webtoon 'Solo Leveling' to receive live-action drama adaptation

Krafton hopes new 'Big Franchise' strategy can find the next PUBG

New NCT Zone pop-up celebrates K-pop game's anniversary

Krafton breaks the gaming mold with smart NPCs in Nvidia collaboration

Bad at PUBG? Krafton and Nvidia's new AI gamer can help you out.