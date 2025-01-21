The poetic justice of 'The Substance' movie (KOR)

Lee Hoo-nam



The author is a senior culture reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.



The entertainment industry, with its obsession with youth and beauty, serves as an ideal backdrop for satire. Such is the case with “The Substance” (2024), set in Hollywood. The film’s protagonist, Elisabeth, played by Demi Moore, is a former top star and an Oscar winner. However, as soon as she turns 50, she is cast aside by a producer played by Dennis Quaid and unceremoniously dropped from the TV aerobics show where she had been a successful host.



Deeply wounded, Elisabeth orders a mysterious drug that promises to make her “younger and more beautiful.” The result is the emergence of Sue, played by Margaret Qualley, a younger and far more stunning version of herself. Unlike Elisabeth, who is forgotten and ignored, Sue becomes the new rising star and quickly finds herself in high demand.



Naturally, such a miraculous drug comes with side effects. The fact that Elisabeth and Sue must alternate every seven days hints at the trouble ahead. Sue, brimming with ambition and desire, begins to bend the rules to her advantage, leaving Elisabeth subjected to unbearable exploitation. The film vividly portrays their battle — a clash between Elisabeth’s longing for youth and beauty and Sue’s desire to fully enjoy what she now possesses. The intensity rivals that of any high-octane action movie.



But the story doesn’t stop there. The film culminates in a gruesome, blood-soaked showdown, that borders on being grotesque. In the end, it confronts viewers with the merging of two desires born from one body — Elisabeth’s and Sue’s — as they collide in a spectacular, unsettling climax.



While I personally don’t gravitate toward such graphic depictions, I couldn’t help but smile. Beyond the film’s conclusion, I was reminded of Demi Moore’s dazzling comeback. Like Elisabeth in the film, Moore was once a top star. For audiences of the 1990s, her radiant image — from her short hair in “Ghost” (1990) to her bold shaved head in “G.I. Jane” (1997) — is unforgettable. Even in the controversial "Striptease" (1996) and her groundbreaking maternity magazine cover photo, Moore’s allure remained undeniable.



Despite her star power, however, Moore never received critical acclaim for her acting. Unlike Elisabeth’s fictional Oscar, Moore’s acting legacy was marred by multiple Golden Raspberry Awards, which "honor" the worst performances in film.



Yet with "The Substance," Moore has achieved what eluded her for decades: her first major acting accolade. Earlier this month, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress. The film showcases not only her physical transformation, including bold makeup and nudity, but also her ability to deliver a deeply moving performance — most notably in a scene where Elisabeth gathers courage, only to crumble under its weight.



It’s easy to interpret the film as a critique of society’s relentless pursuit of youth and beauty. However, its gaze doesn’t stop at societal norms — it also turns inward toward its protagonist. For Demi Moore, this film represents poetic justice: winning Hollywood’s coveted recognition not for embodying youth and beauty, but for portraying the destructive pursuit of them. Unlike the film, Moore’s real-life story has a happy ending. It’s a conclusion worth celebrating.



나를 착취하는 나

이후남 문화선임기자



젊고 아름다운 것에 대한 집착을 풍자하는 데 연예계는 더없이 좋은 배경. ‘서브스턴스’의 할리우드처럼 말이다. 이 영화의 주인공 엘리자베스(데미 무어)는 왕년의 톱스타로 심지어 오스카 수상 경력까지 있지만, 50세가 되자마자 프로듀서(데니스 퀘이드)에게 퇴물 취급을 받고, 진행자로 활약하던 TV 에어로빅 프로그램에서 퇴출당한다.



상처 받은 엘리자베스는 ‘더 젊고 아름다운 나’를 약속하는 정체불명의 신약을 주문하고, 그 결과 훨씬 젊고 아름다운 수(마가렛 퀠리)가 탄생한다. 불러주는 곳, 찾아주는 사람 하나 없는 엘리자베스와 달리 수는 엘리자베스를 대신할 신예로 발탁되어 그야말로 바쁜 몸이 된다.



물론 이런 약에 부작용이 없을 리 없다. 두 사람이 7일마다 교체되어야 하는 규칙이 이를 내포한다. 하고 싶은 것도, 할 것도 많은 수는 규칙을 벗어날 꼼수를 찾아내고, 그 결과 엘리자베스는 지독한 착취를 당하는 지경에 이른다. 젊음와 아름다움을 탐낸 엘리자베스, 이를 모두 갖고 충분히 누리고 싶은 수의 대결을 이 영화는 웬만한 액션물 이상으로 격렬하게 그려낸다. 여기서 그치지 않는다. 마지막 대목은 악취미라고도 할만한 피칠갑의 난장판, 그리고 두 사람의 욕망이자 사실상 한 몸에서 나온 욕망이 결합된 결과를 기어이 눈앞에 보여준다.



개인적으로 이런 묘사를 즐기는 취향이 아닌데, 슬며시 웃음이 나왔다. 영화의 결말과 별개로 데미 무어의 화려한 귀환을 떠올리면서다. 극 중 엘리자베스처럼 그는 당대의 톱스타였다. 적어도 1990년대 관객이라면 ‘사랑과 영혼’의 상큼한 짧은 머리를 비롯해 그의 눈부신 모습을 떠올리게 마련이다. ‘지. 아이. 제인’에서는 아예 머리를 밀었는데도 아름다움이 감춰지진 않았다. ‘스트립티즈’의 노출 연기만 아니라 실제 만삭인 배를 드러낸 잡지 표지 사진으로도 화제가 됐었다. 정작 연기로는 높은 평가를 받지 못했다. 극 중 엘리자베스처럼 오스카 수상은커녕 최악의 배우에 주는 골든라즈베리상에서 거듭 수상자에 선정됐을 뿐.



‘서브스턴스’는 이런 그에게 사실상 생애 첫 연기상, 이달 초 골든글로브 여우주연상을 안겨줬다. 극 중에는 신체 노출은 물론 분장의 힘까지 빌려 상상 이상의 모습이 등장한다. 그중에도 엘리자베스가 모종의 용기를 내었다가 스스로 무너져 내리는 장면의 연기는 단연 인상적이다.



이 영화에서 젊음과 아름다움만 좇는 세태에 대한 비판을 떠올리는 건 어렵지 않다. 이 영화의 시선은 그런 비판을 세태만 아니라 주인공 자신에게도 향하게 한다. 이 영화로 데미 무어는 젊음과 아름다움을 발산하던 시절 누리지 못했던 것을, 대신 젊음과 아름다움을 탐하며 파국으로 치닫는 역할로 할리우드의 연기상 트로피를 손에 쥐게 됐다. 영화와 다른 현실의 해피엔딩, 축하해 주고 싶은 결말이다.





