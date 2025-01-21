Trump 2.0: A chance to turn crisis into opportunity (KOR)

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. Four years after departing Washington with the words, "I will return in some way," President Trump has made a dramatic comeback. Declaring his intention to act "with historic speed and strength" to address America's crises, he has signaled that his "America First" policies will be even more pronounced than before. Nations worldwide are bracing for the "Trump Effect," preparing survival strategies as they anticipate the forthcoming demands.



Korea, grappling with a leadership vacuum following the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, faces a heightened sense of urgency. According to a recent European Council on Foreign Relations survey, Koreans are the most pessimistic among 24 surveyed countries about Trump’s second term, with 11 percent expressing optimism and 68 percent voicing concerns. Given Korea's export-driven economy and vulnerability to North Korea's nuclear threat, there are significant worries about the potential "perfect storm" arising from Trump's new security and trade policies.



Yet Korea has a history of turning crises into opportunities. Since the 1969 "Nixon Doctrine," which led to a partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Korea, the nation has faced various iterations of "America First" pressures but has consistently managed to navigate through them, ultimately strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance. During Trump’s first term, Korea renegotiated the U.S.-Korea FTA under pressure, resulting in a temporary dip in its trade surplus with the United States before recovering by the end of Trump’s term. On defense cost-sharing, despite facing demands for steep increases, Korea successfully negotiated a moderate rise by highlighting its substantial defense budget relative to GDP and the strategic importance of Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military base in the world.



As the Trump administration embarks on its second term, it is crucial to recognize that its strategic priority lies in curbing China's aspirations for global dominance. For Korea, located at the nexus of this U.S.-China rivalry, this geopolitical reality offers potential leverage in negotiations with Washington. Korea should actively explore alliances with Japan, the European Union (EU) and other like-minded nations to adapt to the rapidly shifting security and trade environment. Marking 60 years of normalized diplomatic relations, Korea and Japan have a unique opportunity to forge a forward-looking partnership. While acknowledging historical grievances, building a future-oriented relationship will serve the national interests of both countries. By presenting a united front, Korea and Japan could further extend their influence to include Asean nations under their leadership, amplifying their collective impact.



Marco Rubio, the nominee for Secretary of State, has announced plans to conduct a policy review on North Korea. Korea should seize this early window to actively present its perspective and ensure its stance is well-reflected in the new administration’s approach. To this end, South Korea should prioritize initiating a phone call between Trump and acting President Choi Sang-mok, dispatching ministers from key portfolios such as foreign affairs and trade to Washington and inviting key officials from the Trump administration to visit Seoul at the earliest opportunity.



The start of Trump's second term presents Korea with both challenges and opportunities. By proactively engaging with the United States, leveraging its geopolitical position and strengthening alliances with global and regional partners, Korea can navigate the uncertainties ahead while safeguarding its national interests.



한국 주요 24개국 중 위기감 가장 크지만





과거 미국 우선주의 극복한 지혜 살려야





20일(현지시간) 미국의 제47대 대통령으로 도널드 트럼프가 취임했다. 4년 전 “어떤 식으로든 돌아오겠다”는 말을 남긴 채 워싱턴을 떠났던 트럼프 대통령이 화려하게 귀환한 것이다. 트럼프는 미국이 직면한 위기를 해결하기 위해 “역사적인 속도와 힘으로 행동하겠다”고 선언했다. 미국 우선주의는 4년 전보다 더 강해졌고, 각국은 트럼프발 청구서를 예측하면서 생존전략 마련에 이미 돌입한 상황이다.



윤석열 대통령 구속 사태로 리더십이 부재한 한국의 위기감은 크다. 최근 유럽외교협회 조사에 따르면 한국인들은 조사 대상 24개국 중 트럼프 2기를 가장 비관적(긍정 11%, 부정 68%)으로 보고 있다. 수출주도형 경제 구조와 북한의 핵 위협에 노출된 한국으로선 트럼프의 새로운 안보·통상 정책이 일으킬 ‘퍼펙트 스톰’을 우려하고 있다.



하지만 우리에겐 위기를 기회로 바꾼 저력이 있다. 실제 한국은 1969년 ‘닉슨 독트린’과 이에 따른 주한미군 일부 철수 이래 정도의 차이는 있었을 뿐 다양한 미국 우선주의 압박에 시달려왔지만 그때마다 위기를 헤쳐 와 오늘날의 한·미 동맹 시대를 열었다. 트럼프 1기 때에도 한국은 미국의 폐기 압박에 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 재개정한 뒤 일시적으로 대미 무역흑자 규모가 다소 줄었지만 트럼프 임기 말 반등에 성공했다. 방위비 분담금 이슈 역시 무리한 증액 요구를 받았지만 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 높은 국방예산 규모, 세계 최대 규모의 평택 미군기지의 전략적 효용성 등을 제시하면서 인상률을 과거보다 조금 더 올리는 선에서 선방했다.



트럼프 2기 행정부의 출범을 맞아 미국의 전략적 목표가 중국의 패권 도전 의지를 꺾는 데 있다는 점을 유념할 필요가 있다. 이는 중국과 인접한 한국의 지정학적 환경이 향후 대미 협상에서 레버리지가 될 수 있다는 의미다. 미국발 국제 안보·통상 환경의 급변 상황에서 일본·유럽연합(EU) 등과의 연대도 적극적으로 검토해야 한다. 무엇보다 국교 정상화 60주년을 맞은 올해 과거사는 잊지 않되 미래지향적 한·일 관계를 구축하는 것이 양국의 국익 수호에 긍정적일 수 있다. 미·중 패권 경쟁 속에서 한·일이 공동 보조를 취하고, 여기에 두 국가의 리더십 아래 아세안 국가까지 연대할 경우 그 영향력은 더욱 커질 수 있다.



대북 정책과 관련해 마코 루비오 국무장관 지명자는 대북 정책 리뷰에 착수하겠다는 입장을 밝혔다. 정부는 적극적인 의견 개진을 통해 우리 입장이 더 많이 반영될 수 있도록 노력해야 한다. 이를 위해 트럼프 대통령과 최상목 권한대행 간의 통화, 외교·산업통상 등 관련 부처 장관의 방미, 트럼프 정부 주요 인사의 조기 방한 등을 적극적으로 추진해야 한다.

