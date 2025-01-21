체포되는 첫 현직 대통령 된 윤석열, 조사에서 묵비권 행사
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 10:50
Yoon becomes first sitting Korean president to be arrested, stonewalls investigators
체포되는 첫 현직 대통령 된 윤석열, 조사에서 묵비권 행사
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, marking the first arrest of a sitting president in Korean history.
sitting president: 현직 대통령
고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)는 수요일(1월 15일) 탄핵된 윤석열 대통령을 체포했다. 한국 현직 대통령이 체포된 것은 이번이 처음이다.
The CIO said it took Yoon into custody with help from police at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10:33 a.m., nearly six hours after investigators arrived at the scene.
investigator: 수사관
scene: 현장
공수처와 경찰은 이날 수사관들이 현장에 도착한 지 약 6시간 만인 오전 10시 33분 서울 용산구 한남동 관저에서 윤 대통령의 신병을 확보했다.
Yoon’s arrest took place 12 days after the CIO failed in its first attempt to execute an arrest warrant against him and 43 days after his short-lived imposition of martial law, for which he has been accused of attempting to incite an insurrection. A vehicle believed to be carrying Yoon was spotted arriving at 10:53 a.m. at the CIO’s headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.
attempt: 시도
execute: 집행하다, 실행하다
체포는 공수처가 내란 혐의를 받는 윤 대통령에 대한 첫 체포영장 집행 시도에서 실패한 뒤 12일 만이며 짧게 유지된 비상계엄령 선포 43일 만이다. 윤 대통령이 탄 것으로 추정되는 차량은 오전 10시 53분 경기 과천 공수처 본부에 도착했다.
The CIO said in a Wednesday briefing that its investigators began questioning Yoon at 11 a.m., but that the president was exercising his right to remain silent. When not under interrogation, Yoon will be held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.
questioning: 조사, 심문
right to remain silent: 묵비권
공수처는 오전 11시부터 윤 대통령을 조사하고 있지만 대통령은 묵비권을 행사하고 있다고 이날 브리핑에서 밝혔다. 조사를 받지 않을 때는 경기 의왕 서울구치소에 구금된다.
In a recorded statement released by the presidential office after his arrest, Yoon said he decided to allow himself to be detained by the CIO to “prevent unfortunate bloodshed.” The video appeared to have been recorded before he left the presidential residence. “Today, I decided to appear at the CIO to prevent unfortunate bloodshed after seeing them violate the security perimeters [surrounding the presidential residence] with firefighting equipment,” he said.
bloodshed: 유혈사태
security perimeters: 보안구역:
이날 체포에 앞서 배포된 영상 메세지에서 윤 대통령은 공수처 출석 이유를 “불미스러운 유혈사태를 막기 위한 마음일 뿐”이라고 말했다. 영상은 관저를 떠나기 전 녹화한 것으로 보인다. 그는 “오늘 이들이 경호 보안구역을 소방장비를 동원해서 침입해 들어오는 것을 보고 불미스러운 유혈사태를 막기 위해서 일단 불법 수사이기는 하지만 공수처 출석에 응하기로 했다”고 말했다.
The CIO’s second attempt to arrest Yoon began under cover of darkness at around 4:20 a.m., when a motorcade ferrying the agency’s investigators and police officers arrived in front of the presidential residence, having departed the CIO’s headquarters 20 minutes prior. Approximately 1,200 police personnel were dispatched to execute the warrant — around 10 times the number sent during the first attempt on Jan. 3.
dispatch: 투입하다, 보내다
윤 대통령에 대한 공수처와 경찰의 제 2차 영장 집행 시도는 어둠이 가시지 않은 이날 오전 4시 20분경 공수처 수사관과 경찰을 태운 차량 행렬이 대통령 관저 앞에 집결하면서 시작됐다. 차량 행렬이 공수처 본부에서 출발한 지 20분 만이었다. 영장 집행엔 지난 1월 3일 1차 집행 당시 인원의 10배인 경찰 1200여명이 투입됐다.
