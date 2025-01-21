 Mamamoo releases first part of remake album series 'Coloring Project'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Mamamoo releases first part of remake album series 'Coloring Project'

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 14:25
Girl group Mamamoo delivers its acceptance speech at the Golden Disc Awards in 2020. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

Girl group Mamamoo delivers its acceptance speech at the Golden Disc Awards in 2020. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
Girl group Mamamoo released the first volume of its special album series “Coloring Project” on Tuesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group's debut.
 
The project has two different parts, with each featuring four hit songs by the group. The second volume is set to be released on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
For the first volume of the project, Mamamoo teamed up with the acoustic duo Vanilla Mousse for “HIP” (2019), R&B artist D2ear for “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), singer-songwriter Sarah Chung for “Starry Night” (2018) and Co.To for “Rainy Season" (2018), including the instrumental editions of these tracks.
 
Agency RBW partnered with Color Tones to recruit these musicians for the remake project in September last year. Out of 207 applicants, eight teams were chosen. The selected artists received a prize of 10 million won ($6,960) along the chance to create live clip content and recordings.  
 
Mamamoo debuted in 2014 and consists of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The girl group is known for its hits like "Um Oh Ah Yeh," "You're the best" (2016), "Décalcomanie" (2016), "Yes I am" (2017), "Starry Night," "HIP" and "AYA" (2020).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Mamamoo

More in K-pop

YG Entertainment to launch national auditions next month

Mamamoo releases first part of remake album series 'Coloring Project'

Seventeen to host themed events in Jakarta and Bangkok for 'Right Here' tour

KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

BabyMonster adds shows in Malaysia and Taiwan to world tour

Related Stories

Girl group Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to drop new album in January

Mamamoo+ to catch 'Two Rabbits' with new EP in August

Mamamoo drops Japanese version of 'The Best'

Mamamoo subunit to debut on August 30

'Mamamoo: My Con The Movie' to hit theaters this month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)