Mamamoo releases first part of remake album series 'Coloring Project'
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 14:25
Girl group Mamamoo released the first volume of its special album series “Coloring Project” on Tuesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group's debut.
The project has two different parts, with each featuring four hit songs by the group. The second volume is set to be released on Sunday.
For the first volume of the project, Mamamoo teamed up with the acoustic duo Vanilla Mousse for “HIP” (2019), R&B artist D2ear for “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), singer-songwriter Sarah Chung for “Starry Night” (2018) and Co.To for “Rainy Season" (2018), including the instrumental editions of these tracks.
Agency RBW partnered with Color Tones to recruit these musicians for the remake project in September last year. Out of 207 applicants, eight teams were chosen. The selected artists received a prize of 10 million won ($6,960) along the chance to create live clip content and recordings.
Mamamoo debuted in 2014 and consists of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The girl group is known for its hits like "Um Oh Ah Yeh," "You're the best" (2016), "Décalcomanie" (2016), "Yes I am" (2017), "Starry Night," "HIP" and "AYA" (2020).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
