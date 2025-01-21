Twice subunit MiSaMo caps off 'Haute Couture' tour in Japan

Rookie boy band KickFlip ready to turn K-pop world upside down with debut album

BabyMonster adds shows in Malaysia and Taiwan to world tour

KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

Seventeen to host themed events in Jakarta and Bangkok for 'Right Here' tour

Related Stories

Seventeen brings energy and style to Goyang Stadium for world tour opener

Seventeen's compilation album '17 is Right Here' goes double platinum in Japan

Seventeen's '17 is Right Here' breaks record with 333,000 physical copies sold

Seventeen’s compilation album '17 is Right Here' tops Oricon’s daily rankings

Seventeen's '17 is Right Here' sets record with 2.2 million copies sold on release day