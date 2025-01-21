Seventeen to host themed events in Jakarta and Bangkok for 'Right Here' tour
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 12:02
Boy band Seventeen will run promotional events in February in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Bangkok as the group launches the Asian leg of its "Right Here" concert tour, HYBE said on Tuesday.
At the cultural and recreational area Taman Mini Indonesia Indah in Jakarta, fans will experience games featured in Seventeen’s YouTube game show series "Going Seventeen." The event will also include a fountain show themed around Seventeen’s music and music videos, a sing-along party and quizzes.
A beach party will take place at PIK2 on Jakarta’s northern coast, featuring a DJ party playing Seventeen’s music, Seventeen-themed picnic areas and a custom bracelet-making event. During the car-free event on Jalan Jendral Sudirman, fans can enjoy random dance play sessions, cardio workouts and minigames set to Seventeen’s songs.
Trans Studio, an indoor theme park in Cibubur near Jakarta, will offer Seventeen-themed games. Highlights from Seventeen’s concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium and Goyang Stadium will be screened with high-definition visuals and premium sound.
In Bangkok, Seventeen-themed promotional content will appear on major city streets, including Suvarnabhumi Airport access roads, subway stations and prominent locations like Siam Paragon.
Phaya Thai Station, with over 48,000 daily commuters, will be decorated with Seventeen’s promotional content, such as photos and message walls. Limited-edition transportation cards featuring Seventeen will also be available.
A global pop-up store at the retail complex Siam Discovery will showcase Seventeen merchandise, including "Right Here" world tour-related items and exclusive products like key chains, magnets and phone grips combining Seventeen’s official characters with Bangkok’s cultural elements.
In both Jakarta and Bangkok, partnerships with hotels will offer Seventeen-themed rooms, while food and beverage collaborations will allow fans to enjoy special menus.
“We planned diverse programs to allow fans visiting each city during Seventeen’s Asia tour to connect more deeply with the artists and create unforgettable memories,” HYBE said. “We hope this event brings Seventeen closer to Carat [Seventeen’s fandom] worldwide, as well as to tourists and local residents.”
HYBE holds 90 percent of the shares in Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen began its "Right Here" world tour on Oct. 12, 2024, in Goyang, Gyeonggi. After completing the United States and Japanese legs of the tour between October and December 2024, the group began its Asian leg of the tour with shows in Bulacan, Philippines, on Jan. 18 and 19.
Seventeen’s "Right Here" tour will continue in Singapore on Jan. 25 and 26, Jakarta on Feb. 8 and 9 and Bangkok on Feb. 15 and 16.
