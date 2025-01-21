YG Entertainment to launch national auditions next month
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 15:02 Updated: 21 Jan. 2025, 15:12
K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment will host a nationwide audition series, "YG National Audition Tour," from Feb. 7 through 23, according to the agency on Tuesday.
The audition tour is set to take place in Gwangju, followed by Jeonju in North Jeolla on Feb. 9, Daegu on Feb. 15, Busan on Feb. 16 and Seoul on Feb. 22 and 23.
Anyone born from 2007 to 2014 is eligible, regardless of their nationality or gender. Participants may select one of four categories: singing, rap, dance or visual.
Applications for auditions can be submitted online through YG Entertainment's official website until the Monday of the audition week. Candidates can also apply in person at the audition venue until 4 p.m. on the audition date.
YG Entertainment has launched successful K-pop groups such as Big Bang, 2NE1, Blackpink and BabyMonster.
"We are looking for gems with great potential to become the next K-pop stars,” YG Entertainment said. "We are committed to supporting the passion and ambitions of these new talents."
More information about “YG National Audition Tour” is available on the audition section of YG Entertainment’s official website and the agency’s official social media accounts.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)