 Film 'Nocturnal' to premiere in 158 countries
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 15:30
A still from ″Nocturnal″ [BARUNSON ENTER & ARTS]

A still from ″Nocturnal″ [BARUNSON ENTER & ARTS]

 
The upcoming thriller “Nocturnal” will premiere in 158 countries, the film’s distributor Barunson Enter & Arts said on Tuesday.
 
The list of countries includes Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India, France and Spain. The film is set to premiere in domestic cinemas on Feb. 5. The release date in other countries is still pending.
 

“Nocturnal” has also been selected for the noncompetition screening category at this year's Glasgow Film Festival, making it the sole Korean film featured.
 
Allison Gardner, the director of the Glasgow Film Festival, praised “Nocturnal” for the actors' high-quality acting skills as well as the movie's storyline and twists, according to Barunson Enter & Arts.
 
Directed by Kim Jin-hwang, the film follows Min-tae, a former gang member turned construction worker, as he uncovers the truth behind his brother's mysterious death, his brother's missing wife and a best-selling novel that seems to have predicted these events.
 
The film features actors Ha Jung-woo as Min-tae, Kim Nam-gil as the best-selling author Ho-ryeong and Yoo Da-in as the brother’s wife Moon-young, alongside actors Jung Man-sik and Im Seong-jae.
 
The Korean title of the film is "Broken," which differs from its English version. It was changed from the previous tentative Korean title, "Nocturnal," as the director believed the new title more intuitively captures Min-tae's emotions.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Film 'Nocturnal' to premiere in 158 countries

