Actor Shin Min-a launches personal blog on Naver
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 10:00
Actor Shin Min-a launched her personal blog on Naver Blog on Monday.
In her first post, Shin wrote, "I have started a blog. The first photos I’m sharing are travel photos."
The post includes pictures of Shin in casual outfits at various locations she visited during her recent trip abroad. Fans praised the move, appreciating her efforts to communicate in a more personal and approachable way.
Shin also promoted the blog on her social media accounts, sharing a link and inviting followers with the message, "Come visit Shin Min-a's blog!"
Having debuted as a model in 1998, Shin began her acting career with the SBS drama “Beautiful Days” (2001). She is best known for her roles in “My Love, My Bride” (2014) and the hit series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
