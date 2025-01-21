 Acting President Choi Sang-mok congratulates Trump, vows to strengthen U.S. alliance
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 09:52
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on their inauguration on his account on X. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday expressed optimism in making the alliance with the United States great again as he congratulated President Donald Trump on his return to the White House.
 
"President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, congratulations on your inauguration!" Choi said in his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 

"The Republic of Korea looks forward to Making the Alliance Great Again in the 47th presidency, as we have during the 45th," he added.
 
Trump took office as the United States' 47th president Monday, renewing his vow to "put America first" and tariff foreign countries to enrich Americans while signaling an intent to refrain from military involvement in conflicts overseas.
 
"Make America Great Again" is an American political slogan popularized by Donald Trump during his successful presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Choi Sang-mok Donald Trump

