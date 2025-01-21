PPP interim leader concerned over Trump calling North 'nuclear power,' meets top U.S. envoy
People Power Party (PPP) interim leader Kwon Young-se on Tuesday expressed his concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks referring to North Korea as “nuclear power.”
At the National Assembly in western Seoul, Kwon told reporters that the Korean political sphere should “assess whether Trump’s remarks represent the official stance of the U.S. government."
Kwon said Seoul might need to wait to figure out whether Trump's statement means a change in Washington’s foreign policy toward Pyongyang. Kwon also shared his stance that the country should prepare for Trump’s “America First” directive.
Earlier in the day, Kwon met acting U.S. Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun and exchanged views on how to bolster cooperation between the two nations.
During his meeting with Yun, Kwon asked him to take various roles to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance in difficult times. Yun responded that “there is nothing more important than helping Korea-U.S. relations become even stronger.”
Kwon also shared congratulatory remarks regarding the newly inaugurated U.S. president. Yun said he would convey Kwon's "good wishes” to Trump.
Kwon also stressed the PPP’s efforts to uphold the shared values of conservatives through partnership with the U.S. Republican Party. “I do believe the interparty friendship and ties can serve as a strong catalyst for further advancing the Korea-U.S. alliance,” Kwon said.
In relation to political turmoil in Seoul, Yun said he has “no doubt” in his mind that Koreans will emerge stronger after any crisis they face. “I want to assure you that the United States will back you, support you and be with you all the way.”
The acting ambassador said the Korean people were “very coalesced and unified” and eventually overcame the 1997 financial crisis, noting the experience “formed the basis for further growth and regeneration of Korean economy.”
