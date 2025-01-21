 Trump to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement on first day back
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement on first day back

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 09:42
 
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a global initiative to combat climate change, on his first day back in office Monday.


This marks the second time the United States has taken steps to exit the agreement, with the first withdrawal also occurring during Trump's presidency in 2017.
 
 

BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Paris agreement Trump Donald Trump

More in Diplomacy

Donald Trump returns to the White House, vowing a new era of 'America First'

Acting President Choi Sang-mok congratulates Trump, vows to strengthen U.S. alliance

Trump to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement on first day back

Political uncertainty to hinder Seoul's diplomacy toward Washington, Beijing as Trump 2.0 begins

North Gyeongsang, Gyeongju step up preparations to host 'best APEC summit ever'

Related Stories

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)

Another Trump in four years? (KOR)

Trump delegated defense secretary authority to shoot down North Korean ICBM, Woodward book reveals

As Korea's economy braces for implications of Trump policies, U.S. investments offer leverage

Trump stresses 'ironclad alliance' with Seoul in armistice proclamation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)