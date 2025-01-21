Trump to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement on first day back
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 09:42
- KIM JEE-HEE
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a global initiative to combat climate change, on his first day back in office Monday.
This marks the second time the United States has taken steps to exit the agreement, with the first withdrawal also occurring during Trump's presidency in 2017.
