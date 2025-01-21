Jeonbuk National University gears up for Namwon Glocal Campus opening in 2027
Jeonbuk National University’s upcoming campus for international students is busy preparing for construction, with the school planning to focus on promoting new degree programs and renovating the campus this year.
North Jeolla's Namwon announced Tuesday that it has finished paving the roads and demolishing old buildings at Seonam University’s closed Namwon Campus, which will be used for Jeonbuk National University’s new Namwon Glocal Campus. The campus is scheduled to open to students in 2027.
Namwon Campus was previously used by Seonam University until the school closed in 2018. With the land left unused for years, Namwon and Jeonbuk National University have been working together to create a new campus.
The land currently belongs to Namwon, with the city having purchased it last year. Namwon plans to exchange the land for a government-owned property in the city within the first half of this year. Once that is completed, the government will grant Jeonbuk National University the authority to manage the land and operate the new campus.
Jeonbuk National University said it will focus on working with an external agency to design a campus renovation plan and begin construction this year. Promoting the new degree programs that will be offered on campus is also a key goal.
Two departments offering degree programs in Korean culture and Korea’s economy and commerce for international students will be created under the new campus. Each department is expected to admit around 150 students each year.
Being a campus for international students, the university will offer training to help students pass career-related certifications and Korean language classes. A startup incubator town will also be built on campus, aiming to assist students in settling down in the city.
Although the campus is set to officially open for students in 2027, construction will be finished earlier, with Namwon using the space as a venue for local residents.
According to the city, a park will be built near the campus’ main gate, and facilities along the Yulji River, which flows across the campus site, will be restored for public use this year. Walkways will also be built around the campus’ sports field.
“We have already bought the land used by Seonam University’s now-shutdown Namwon Campus, conducted maintenance and plan to renovate and use it as an open space for citizens in 2025,” said Choi Kyung-sik, mayor of Namwon. “By opening the campus to residents before it officially opens in 2027, we will do our best to ensure that Jeonbuk National University’s Namwon Glocal Campus can thrive alongside the local community.”
