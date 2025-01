Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States — in pictures

Donald Trump took office as the United States' 47th president on Monday, vowing tariffs on foreign countries and to "put America first."Many of his political allies, as well as adversaries, attended the event, including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also present at the ceremony.After the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol, Trump moved to Capital One Arena in Washington, where he signed an assortment of executive orders and documents, which included pardons to nearly all of the 1,600 Jan. 6 rioters.Trump also directed the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]