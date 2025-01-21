Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States — in pictures

Former President Joe Biden, right, watches as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Donald Trump took office as the United States' 47th president on Monday, vowing tariffs on foreign countries and to "put America first."
Many of his political allies, as well as adversaries, attended the event, including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also present at the ceremony.
After the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol, Trump moved to Capital One Arena in Washington, where he signed an assortment of executive orders and documents, which included pardons to nearly all of the 1,600 Jan. 6 rioters.
Trump also directed the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization.
President Donald Trump holds up outgoing President Joe Biden's letter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Jan. 20. [AFP/YONHAP]
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, [AP/YONHAP]
President Donald Trump throws pens used to sign executive orders to the crowd during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
President-elect Donald Trump, left, is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, right, as Barron Trump, from left, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump watch at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
From left, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Barron Trump waves at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Donald Trump Jr., from left, Howard Lutnick, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Viktor Knavs and Barron Trump arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Former President Barack Obama, right, and Laura Bush, left, attend the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Former Presidents George W. Bush, right, and Bill Clinton speak with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage as he prepares to speak inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second Presidential term, in Washington, Jan. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures during a rally on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, Jan. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
