In court hearing, Yoon denies allegations that he ordered lawmakers' removal during martial law imposition
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 18:46 Updated: 21 Jan. 2025, 18:48
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
President Yoon Suk Yeol denied allegations that he ordered the military to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly during his brief imposition of martial law as he appeared for his impeachment trial hearing at the Constitutional Court Tuesday.
This marked Yoon's first public appearance in 49 days following last month’s short-lived martial law declaration. He was also the first impeached president to attend a Constitutional Court hearing in person.
Before oral arguments commenced, Yoon made a brief statement stressing his commitment to liberal democracy and expressed his willingness to answer the justices' questions.
“I apologize to the justices for the burden my impeachment case has added to their already heavy workload,” Yoon said. “Since coming of age and throughout my public service, I have firmly believed in liberal democracy.”
The arrested president appeared in a navy suit and red tie instead of a prison uniform. By law, untried suspects can wear their own clothes when attending trials. The hearing began at 2 p.m. and lasted an hour and 43 minutes.
During the hearing, Yoon’s legal team elaborated on the president's reasons behind declaring martial law.
Regarding Martial Law Decree No. 1, Yoon's attorney Cha Ki-hwan argued it was issued for the sake of formal procedure rather than with the intent of execution, saying that the proclamation was neither intended to be implemented nor could be executed.
The decree's first clause prohibits “all kinds of political activities,” including the acts of the National Assembly and political parties. The defense team argued that the clause aimed to curb illegal activities within the National Assembly and not dismantle its normal functions.
Regarding the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly, Yoon’s attorneys claimed it was intended to "let the people know" of the parliament's alleged actions harming the country and to manage potential crowds following the martial law declaration.
The defense team also denied allegations that Yoon ordered the military to detain lawmakers, including then-People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. Yoon's attorney Yun Gap-geun, also told reporters following the trial that the president did not order the military to arrest Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.
When the justice asked Yoon whether he had ordered the military "to remove lawmakers" from the National Assembly, he said, "No."
Additionally, Yoon denied that he gave a note to draw up a budget for an "emergency legislative body" to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, the current acting president, on the day of the martial law declaration.
Yoon's attorney, following the hearing, told reporters that the president had never seen the note himself and that further clarification would be made when former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun appeared at the fourth hearing as a witness. Kim's attorney said on Monday that the former defense minister had written the note.
During the hearing, the president further justified the martial law declaration, citing the need to investigate allegations of election fraud. He argued that the measure was not intended to foster conspiracy but "to screen" systemic issues at the National Election Commission and "check on the facts."
The National Assembly’s impeachment investigative committee, the main plaintiff in the trial, rejected Yoon’s claims, arguing the claim was irrelevant to the trial's main issues, urging the court to limit Yoon's side making such an argument.
Ahead of the hearing, Yoon’s legal team issued a statement justifying the declaration. They cited the paralysis of state affairs due to the opposition's impeachment proceedings, threats from hybrid warfare, unilateral budget cuts and alleged mismanagement of election votes as the reasons for the martial law imposition.
As the hearing began, around 2,500 protesters supporting the president gathered outside the court in central Seoul at around 2 p.m., according to police estimates. Supporters of the president called for the “nullification of impeachment” while waving Taegeuki, the Korean national flag, and the American flag. A total of 4,000 officers from 64 police mobile units were deployed to maintain security.
Just before the hearing commenced, police detained a woman near Anguk Station for obstructing official duties, accused of assaulting an officer.
During the Tuesday session, the court approved two additional witnesses, former Safety Minister Lee Sang-min and Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Park Chun-seop. The court has so far approved nine witnesses for the impeachment trial.
The impeachment investigative committee requested that witnesses testify without Yoon present in the courtroom, but Yoon argued that, as a suspended president, he holds no authority over witnesses and that he is the one who knows about the case the best.
Tuesday’s session was the third hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial. The first hearing ended in four minutes without his presence, and the second proceeded in his absence as well. Yoon's attorneys said the president would attend the remaining impeachment trial hearings, which will be held five more times through Feb. 13.
The fourth hearing will be held on Thursday.
Following the trial, Yoon was transferred to the Armed Forces Seoul Capital District Hospital instead of returning to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, where he has been held since last Wednesday, according to local media reports. The reason for his visit to the hospital has not been confirmed.
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrived at the detention center Tuesday afternoon to make another attempt to forcibly investigate Yoon.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
