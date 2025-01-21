Affordable pet funerals to be offered at Seoul-run memorial park in Yeoncheon
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 17:05
Pet owners from Seoul and the county can obtain pet funeral services at the city-run facility for just 150,000 won ($104), which is far cheaper than private services, typically costing three times more.
The city will invest 56.1 billion won to create a recreational space spanning 28.41 acres and a 9.7-acre-sized funeral space for pets. The recreational space will feature a pet-friendly camping site, swimming pool, playground and pet grooming salon. The funeral facility will be equipped with a crematorium and memorial altar.
The city will begin space design work in June. In August, relevant laws would be enacted to manage the pet park and memorial space. Land purchase and construction are scheduled to take place in November.
The city chose the provincial county due to the high price of land in the metropolitan area itself and the potential backlash from residents. The county is 80 to 100 kilometers (49 to 62 miles) from the city.
Yoon Min, an official from the city government’s animal protection division, said it was “difficult to secure land that could house the facility" due to its "unpleasant" nature. The county office proactively proposed bringing the facility into its locality.
The city produces approximately 134,000 animal carcasses a year, according to the city-run think tank Seoul Institute.
The Wastes Control Act prohibits pet owners from burying their dead companions. The city does not have an animal crematorium.
An absence of animal funeral facilities and lack of legal guidelines left pet owners in Seoul only two options: disposal of their pets’ bodies in a plastic waste bag or handing over bodies to veterinary clinics that are authorized to burn animal bodies along with medical waste.
The shortage of animal funeral facilities has given private service providers the leverage to decide the price. According to a JoongAng Ilbo report, the price tag of a funeral service for a small dog ranges between 450,000 won and 500,000 won. The extra package — including souvenirs — costs over 1 million won.
Among complaints related to pet funeral services filed to the Korea Consumer Agency, 44.4 percent were related to high prices.
According to the Seoul city government’s survey conducted by Hyundae Research last June, 84.2 percent of respondents replied that they are inclined to use the public pet memorial altar.
BY MOON HEE- CHUL, LEE SOO-JUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
