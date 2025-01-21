 Court dismisses arrest warrants for protesters involved in court storming after Yoon’s arrest
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court dismisses arrest warrants for protesters involved in court storming after Yoon’s arrest

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 10:40
Workers repair a broken window at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 20, following vandalism by angry protesters the previous day. [YONHAP]

Workers repair a broken window at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 20, following vandalism by angry protesters the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
A court on Monday dismissed arrest warrants for three protesters accused of storming a court and assaulting police officers, following the formal arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol the previous day.
 
The Seoul Western District Court cited "the minor nature of the assault" and "no risk of evidence destruction" as part of the reasons for denying the warrants.
 

Related Article

 
The three protesters were among five for whom police had requested arrest warrants. The remaining two, deemed flight risks, were arrested.
 
Earlier, police said they had detained 90 individuals in connection with violent disturbances at the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court over the weekend during protests against Yoon's arrest.
 
They added arrest warrants would be sought for 66 of the detainees, with the five representing the first batch in the process.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon supporters arrest arrest warrant detainees

More in Social Affairs

Court dismisses arrest warrants for protesters involved in court storming after Yoon’s arrest

Defense Ministry approves Daegu military airport relocation plan

Acting President Choi seemingly criticizes courthouse violence amid partisan war of words

Police seek formal arrests of 66 pro-Yoon protesters accused of storming courthouse

Broadcasters KBS, MBC vow action against protesters who attacked journalists at court

Related Stories

BREAKING: CIO says execution of arrest warrant for Yoon has begun

Yoon appears for arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

There should be no exception before the law (KOR)

Gov't vows accountability for any violence during Yoon's detention warrant execution

First arrests made in Itaewon crowd crush case
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)