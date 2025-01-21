Court dismisses arrest warrants for protesters involved in court storming after Yoon’s arrest

A court on Monday dismissed arrest warrants for three protesters accused of storming a court and assaulting police officers, following the formal arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol the previous day.The Seoul Western District Court cited "the minor nature of the assault" and "no risk of evidence destruction" as part of the reasons for denying the warrants.The three protesters were among five for whom police had requested arrest warrants. The remaining two, deemed flight risks, were arrested.Earlier, police said they had detained 90 individuals in connection with violent disturbances at the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court over the weekend during protests against Yoon's arrest.They added arrest warrants would be sought for 66 of the detainees, with the five representing the first batch in the process.Yonhap