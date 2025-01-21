Courthouse riot demonstrates rise of angry young men on Korea's right-wing vanguard

Court dismisses arrest warrants for protesters involved in court storming after Yoon’s arrest

Drug trafficking attempts into Korea rise more than 20 percent, customs agency says

Affordable pet funerals to be offered at Seoul-run memorial park in Yeoncheon

Related Stories

[WHY] Korea's two-finger salute: What is the 'crab hand' and why is it so controversial?

Wall war ends with a blank slate and criminal complaints

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Jo Jang-mi, internet personality, is dead at 27

[WHY] The election verdict is out, but how did we get here?