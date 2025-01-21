 Defense Ministry approves Daegu military airport relocation plan
Defense Ministry approves Daegu military airport relocation plan

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 10:30
An aerial view of the civilian section of a joint civilian-military airport set to be built in the southeastern counties of Uiseong and Gunwi. [DAEGU MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT]

The Ministry of National Defense has officially approved a plan for the relocation of a military airport in Daegu, officials said Tuesday. 
 
The ministry and the Daegu municipal government have been seeking to relocate the Daegu airport to a joint civilian-military airport to be built in the nearby counties of Uiseong and Gunwi by 2030.
 

Under the plan, the Daegu city government will build the new airport and donate it to the Defense Ministry, while the ministry will transfer the former military airport site to the city.
 
The approval is a procedural requirement to grant Daegu the eligibility to make the donation, the ministry said, vowing to smoothly proceed with the project, estimated to cost 11.5 trillion won ($7.9 billion).

