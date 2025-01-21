Drug trafficking attempts into Korea rise more than 20 percent, customs agency says

Affordable pet funerals to be offered at Seoul-run memorial park in Yeoncheon

Right-wing firebrand pastor faces backlash from Korean Christians after courthouse riot

Courthouse riot demonstrates rise of angry young men on Korea's right-wing vanguard

Former T-Ara member Lee A-reum, boyfriend charged for allegedly failing to pay back loans

