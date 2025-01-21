 "It's coming again."
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 19:47
On his first day in office, Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of statements that raised significant concerns for South Korea. He referred to North Korea as a "nuclear power" and emphasized, "Chairman Kim and I got along well." While Trump's intentions remain unclear at this point, South Korea faces the looming threat of being sidelined in shaping the peninsula's fate. Seoul must navigate a "perfect storm" triggered by the return of Trump, all while grappling with ongoing domestic chaos. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
