The poetic justice of 'The Substance' movie

Lee Hoo-nam



The author is a senior culture reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.



The entertainment industry, with its obsession with youth and beauty, serves as an ideal backdrop for satire. Such is the case with “The Substance” (2024), set in Hollywood. The film’s protagonist, Elisabeth, played by Demi Moore, is a former top star and an Oscar winner. However, as soon as she turns 50, she is cast aside by a producer played by Dennis Quaid and unceremoniously dropped from the TV aerobics show where she had been a successful host.



Deeply wounded, Elisabeth orders a mysterious drug that promises to make her “younger and more beautiful.” The result is the emergence of Sue, played by Margaret Qualley, a younger and far more stunning version of herself. Unlike Elisabeth, who is forgotten and ignored, Sue becomes the new rising star and quickly finds herself in high demand.



Naturally, such a miraculous drug comes with side effects. The fact that Elisabeth and Sue must alternate every seven days hints at the trouble ahead. Sue, brimming with ambition and desire, begins to bend the rules to her advantage, leaving Elisabeth subjected to unbearable exploitation. The film vividly portrays their battle — a clash between Elisabeth’s longing for youth and beauty and Sue’s desire to fully enjoy what she now possesses. The intensity rivals that of any high-octane action movie.



But the story doesn’t stop there. The film culminates in a gruesome, blood-soaked showdown, that borders on being grotesque. In the end, it confronts viewers with the merging of two desires born from one body — Elisabeth’s and Sue’s — as they collide in a spectacular, unsettling climax.



While I personally don’t gravitate toward such graphic depictions, I couldn’t help but smile. Beyond the film’s conclusion, I was reminded of Demi Moore’s dazzling comeback. Like Elisabeth in the film, Moore was once a top star. For audiences of the 1990s, her radiant image — from her short hair in “Ghost” (1990) to her bold shaved head in “G.I. Jane” (1997) — is unforgettable. Even in the controversial "Striptease" (1996) and her groundbreaking maternity magazine cover photo, Moore’s allure remained undeniable.



Despite her star power, however, Moore never received critical acclaim for her acting. Unlike Elisabeth’s fictional Oscar, Moore’s acting legacy was marred by multiple Golden Raspberry Awards, which "honor" the worst performances in film.



Yet with "The Substance," Moore has achieved what eluded her for decades: her first major acting accolade. Earlier this month, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress. The film showcases not only her physical transformation, including bold makeup and nudity, but also her ability to deliver a deeply moving performance — most notably in a scene where Elisabeth gathers courage, only to crumble under its weight.



It’s easy to interpret the film as a critique of society’s relentless pursuit of youth and beauty. However, its gaze doesn’t stop at societal norms — it also turns inward toward its protagonist. For Demi Moore, this film represents poetic justice: winning Hollywood’s coveted recognition not for embodying youth and beauty, but for portraying the destructive pursuit of them. Unlike the film, Moore’s real-life story has a happy ending. It’s a conclusion worth celebrating.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

