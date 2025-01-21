Today's fortune: Jan. 21, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1936: You may hear from relatives.1948: Even as you age, there’s always something to learn.1960: Jot things down; you might forget later.1972: Base your actions on past experiences.1984: Align yourself with your superiors.1996: Learn and develop your skills.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Let things in one ear and out the other.1949: Strive to understand the younger generation.1961: Dedicate time to gathering information.1973: Pay attention to your conversational tone.1985: Fashion is competitive; stay mindful of your appearance.1997: Dress warmly when heading out.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: East1938: More is always better than less.1950: Play a pivotal and stabilizing role.1962: Opportunities may arise in the right place.1974: Foster growth through collaboration.1986: Unity and teamwork pave the way to success.1998: Work together as one team to thrive.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: EnviousLucky direction: North1939: Eat well and maintain a positive outlook.1951: Stay neutral in contentious situations.1963: Decisions or choices may come your way.1975: Position yourself wisely and act accordingly.1987: Stay alert and read the room carefully.1999: Remember, the grass often seems greener elsewhere.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1940: Sometimes, good enough is simply good.1952: A calm and peaceful day lies ahead.1964: Progress might feel smooth and uninterrupted.1976: Sync with superiors to keep things running well.1988: You might engage in visionary work.2000: Knock on the door — it just might open.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1941: Pay close attention to your health.1953: Reflect on the saying, "Childlessness is bliss."1965: Financial concerns might preoccupy you.1977: Focus on quality over quantity.1989: Silence is often golden; avoid unnecessary comments.2001: Win the internal battles with yourself.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1942: Today may bring a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment.1954: Anticipated news or developments may arrive.1966: Make the most of the present — today is the best day yet!1978: Feel motivated and enjoy doing what you love.1990: Everything from head to toe may feel perfect.2002: Savor the little joys of life today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: CompassionateLucky direction: South1943: Life experiences are more similar than different.1955: Overlook minor faults and extend understanding.1967: Think from the other person’s perspective.1979: Be proactive; take the first step.1991: Don’t fear failure; embrace new challenges.2003: Affirm and agree with what others say.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: MeetingLucky direction: East1944: Unplanned events may occur.1956: Appreciate how good things are today compared to before.1968: Harmonize with younger or subordinate people.1980: You may embark on something new.1992: Situations may improve, or new opportunities may emerge.2004: A delightful meeting or encounter awaits.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1945: Joyful expenses might bring satisfaction.1957: Favorable financial prospects might come.1969: People are invaluable assets; treat them well.1981: Side jobs or extra income may appear.1993: Expect a fruitful and productive day.2005: You may gain useful insights or information.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: UneasyLucky direction: South1946: Expect a mix of pleasant and unpleasant surprises.1958: Sweet indulgences may harm your teeth.1970: Double-check and confirm before proceeding.1982: Be cautious about overly kind gestures without reason.1994: Don’t misinterpret friendliness for romantic interest.2006: Value ability over appearance.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: LovingLucky direction: East1935: Treasure your family above others.1947: Life is about love and companionship, even in disagreements.1959: Show care while the opportunity lasts.1971: Respect your partner’s opinions to keep harmony.1983: Patience and compromise bring peace.1995? --2007: Let your actions speak louder than words.