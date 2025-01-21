Hwang Hee-chan left on bench as Wolves’ woes deepen after Chelsea defeat
Wolverhampton Wanderers are teetering just above the Premier League relegation zone after a 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday, marking their third consecutive league defeat.
Wolves now sit in 17th place on the 20-team table, tied on 16 points with 18th-place Ipswich, but edging them out on goal difference. In the Premier League, the bottom three teams are relegated to the Championship.
Despite scoring two goals in his last four league matches, Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan did not feature in Monday’s fixture despite being named on the bench.
The match at Stamford Bridge saw Wolves briefly raise hopes of securing at least a point, when Matt Doherty capitalized on an error by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to score in first-half stoppage time, leveling the game 1-1 after Tosin Adarabioyo's opening goal in the 24th minute.
However, Chelsea regained control in the second half. Marc Cucurella found the net in the 60th minute after a header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Noni Madueke sealed a 3-1 victory with a header just five minutes later, ending Chelsea's five-match winless streak.
This loss marks Wolves' third consecutive league defeat and extends their winless run to four matches. Their last league victory came on Dec. 27 when they beat troubled Manchester United 2-0.
The club’s current struggles contrast sharply with their form under new manager Vitor Pereira last month, where they secured two wins and a draw from their first three matches, briefly lifting them out of the relegation zone.
Defense has been a major issue for Wolves, who have conceded the most goals in the league this season, with 51 goals shipped in 22 matches. Even last-place Southampton have conceded fewer goals in the same number of games as of press time Tuesday.
In attack, Matheus Cunha has been a key contributor with 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances, although he was underwhelming against Chelsea.
Hwang, whose early-season struggles saw his playing time decrease, remains a potent attacking threat. He showcased his ability to find space with a goal against Manchester United last month, and has been most effective when positioned on the right flank, where he can cut inside and finish opportunities himself.
Wolves' battle against relegation continues as they face Arsenal on Saturday, with the club looking to avoid a return to the Championship — a fate they haven’t faced since 2012. Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after five seasons in the Championship and one in League One.
Additionally, Wolves will face Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Feb. 9.
