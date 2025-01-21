Hwang In-beom’s rise at Feyenoord: A midfield engine moving through the gears
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 21 Jan. 2025, 16:34
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom’s path to greener pastures looks increasingly likely thanks to his stellar performances in Europe.
In just half a season at Feyenoord, Hwang has established himself as a key player with two goals and eight assists across 25 appearances as of Tuesday.
However, his goal contributions only partially reflect the significance of his presence at Feyenoord. His diligent movements, sharp passing and ability to read the flow of games have been evident this season.
The 28-year-old still has time left in his career to showcase his peak form in a more prestigious league. While he has not been linked to any major clubs recently, his current form could place him on the radar of elite teams.
How has the experienced midfielder performed at Feyenoord so far, and what has he brought to the Dutch club?
Versatility in the midfield
Hwang has made his mark at Feyenoord by showcasing the strengths he has demonstrated throughout his career.
The Korean midfielder has delivered effective through-balls with excellent vision, as seen in the Champions League match against European heavyweights Manchester City in November last year.
He timed threatening passes precisely and embraced various responsibilities on the pitch, occasionally attempting shots while transitioning seamlessly to defense.
His defensive work in that match was equally impressive, as he tirelessly marked City forwards and disrupted their attacking rhythm.
When in possession, Hwang made tidy touches to maintain the game's momentum and countered pressure effectively with his agility.
His versatility has not only earned him recognition but also inspired a chant from Feyenoord fans that humorously references North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: “Hwang In-beom is our Korean; no one can defeat him any more; and even Kim Jong-un cannot do anything about it; Hwang will make Feyenoord champions.”
Strong linkup play with diligence
Hwang is highly attuned to his teammates' movements on the pitch, which explains his proactive positioning.
His goal against Almere City on Nov. 10, scored with a diving header, exemplifies his cohesive play. He ran into the penalty box as soon as Igor Paixao found space for a cross and quickly converted it.
This type of linkup play is evident when Feyenoord is on the attack. Hwang anticipates his teammates’ movements and makes split-second decisions on whether to pass or shoot, boosting the team’s tempo.
His willingness to step out of his comfort zone also makes him a versatile presence. When not orchestrating passes from deep midfield, he can be seen running down the flanks or covering other areas as a classic box-to-box midfielder, all while maintaining strong cohesion with his teammates.
Statistics from the Champions League highlight his work rate. Hwang covered 69 kilometers (42.8 miles) in six matches, ranking him 11th in distance covered this season among all players.
Ongoing 2024-25 season and opportunities beyond
The current campaign offers Hwang the chance to further prove his potential and vie for the prestigious Dutch Footballer of the Year award, given to the best player in the Eredivisie at the end of the season.
Winning the award would represent the pinnacle of Hwang’s career, which has been marked by frequent transfers due to external factors. Despite this instability, he has achieved individual success, including being named SuperLiga Player of the Season at Serbian club Red Star Belgrade for the 2023-24 campaign.
Hwang was linked to Premier League clubs last season, with scouts attending SuperLiga matches to monitor him, but no deal materialized.
A move to the Premier League would represent the apex of his career and offer the opportunity to join fellow Korean players Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kim Ji-soo of Brentford, and Yang Min-hyeok and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur. Such a move would create another “Korean derby” in England’s topflight league.
For now, Hwang remains a key figure at Feyenoord. The Dutch club is set to face Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich on Wednesday as of press time. However, Hwang's participation is uncertain as he has been sidelined with an injury for the past month.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)