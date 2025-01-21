The worst Man United team in history? Here's a look at the numbers following Amorim's big claim.

It has never been this bad at Manchester United.Well, that’s the opinion of the club’s latest manager, anyway, with Ruben Amorim saying Sunday about his underperforming team: “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.”It’s quite the claim.After all, United is a record 20-time English champion, and one of the biggest sports teams and brands in the world.Here’s a look at some of the numbers that illustrate the slump United is in after a 3-1 loss to Brighton :Current position of United in the 20-team Premier League after 22 of 38 games. With 26 points, United is closer to the relegation zone than the European qualification places and on course for its lowest finish in the Premier League era (since 1992), which is eighth last year.Number of points United is behind Premier League leader Liverpool, its great rival.The last time United had worse home form than this season, according to Premier League statistician Opta. The team has six losses from its first 12 league games at Old Trafford.The number of years the club has spent outside England’s top division since changing its name to Manchester United from Newton Heath in 1902. In those nearly 123 years, United has never played below the second tier. The longest period out of the top flight was five straight years in the 1930s.The last time United was relegated from the first division of English soccer. The team won promotion the following season and has been in the top flight ever since.The number of losses in 15 games under Amorim since he took charge in November to replace Erik ten Hag.Number of times United finished in the top two in the 26 full seasons under manager Alex Ferguson (1986-2013)Number of times United has finished in the top two in the 11 full seasons since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. On both occasions, United was in second place.Amorim is the 10th manager — either permanent or interim — appointed by United since Ferguson’s retirement.The estimated worth of Man United, according to Forbes. That places the club in 14th place in Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports teams in its most recent ranking.AP