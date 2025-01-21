Bobsleigh Olympic medalist Won Yun-jong to run for IOC membership

The 2018 Olympic bobsleigh silver medalist Won Yun-jong will pursue membership on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the national Olympic body said Tuesday.The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Won threw his hat into the ring for the IOC Athletes' Commission election, which will take place during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.Last week, figure skater Cha Jun-hwan became the first Korean athlete to declare his intention to run for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission.The KSOC will later decide which of the two Olympians will represent the country in next year's election.Won, 39, led Korea to the silver medal in the four-man bobsleigh event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It was the country's first Olympic medal in bobsleigh. Won also competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, finishing 18th in the four-man race and 19th in the two-man competition.Candidates for the Athletes' Commission must have competed in the Olympics right before the election or at the time of their election. Won has retired from competition.The commission members have an eight-year term but otherwise have the same rights and responsibilities as other members.The commission is composed of up to 23 members, with a maximum 12 voted by peers and a maximum 11 appointed by the IOC president.There have been two Korean members of the Athletes' Commission: the 2004 Olympic taekwondo champion Moon Dae-sung (2008-2016) and the 2004 Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min (2016-2024).Last year, LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee beat out four other Olympians to become the lone Korean candidate but lost in the election during the Paris Summer Olympics.Yonhap