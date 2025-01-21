 Bobsleigh Olympic medalist Won Yun-jong to run for IOC membership
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Bobsleigh Olympic medalist Won Yun-jong to run for IOC membership

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 14:53
 
Former Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong [YONHAP]

Former Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong [YONHAP]

 
The 2018 Olympic bobsleigh silver medalist Won Yun-jong will pursue membership on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the national Olympic body said Tuesday.
 
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Won threw his hat into the ring for the IOC Athletes' Commission election, which will take place during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
 

Related Article

 
Last week, figure skater Cha Jun-hwan became the first Korean athlete to declare his intention to run for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission.


The KSOC will later decide which of the two Olympians will represent the country in next year's election.
 
Won, 39, led Korea to the silver medal in the four-man bobsleigh event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It was the country's first Olympic medal in bobsleigh. Won also competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, finishing 18th in the four-man race and 19th in the two-man competition.
 
Candidates for the Athletes' Commission must have competed in the Olympics right before the election or at the time of their election. Won has retired from competition.
 
The commission members have an eight-year term but otherwise have the same rights and responsibilities as other members.
 
The commission is composed of up to 23 members, with a maximum 12 voted by peers and a maximum 11 appointed by the IOC president.
 
There have been two Korean members of the Athletes' Commission: the 2004 Olympic taekwondo champion Moon Dae-sung (2008-2016) and the 2004 Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min (2016-2024).
 
Last year, LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee beat out four other Olympians to become the lone Korean candidate but lost in the election during the Paris Summer Olympics.

Yonhap
tags KSOC International Olympic Committee Won Yun-jong

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan inspired by Olympic champion to pursue IOC membership

Bobsleigh Olympic medalist Won Yun-jong to run for IOC membership

Korean top skiing official named top delegate to Asian Winter Games

Team Korea to gear up for 2025 winter Asiad with launch ceremony in Seoul

An Se-young dominates at India Open to clinch second title of the year

Related Stories

Voters file for injunction to stop Korean Olympic chief election

Jin Jong-oh wants to be Korea's next IOC Athletes' Commission member

KSOC line up Park In-bee for IOC Athletes’ Commission

Kim Yeon-koung's Tokyo kit to hang in Olympic museum

Korea finishes in 18th place in four-man bobsleigh
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)