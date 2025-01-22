Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 18:34
Riders taps a transportation card to exit a subway station in Seoul the afternoon of Jan. 22.
Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon and Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) have agreed to raise Seoul subway fares by 150 won (10 cents), from 1,400 won to 1,550 won, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, though the timing of the hike has not yet been determined.
