 Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 18:34
 
Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon and Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) have agreed to raise Seoul subway fares by 150 won (10 cents), from 1,400 won to 1,550 won, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, though the timing of the hike has not yet been determined.
 
 
tags Korea Railroad Corporation Seoul Metropolitan Government

