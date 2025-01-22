Korea to encourage lockup agreements, cornerstone investor in IPO crackdown

Kospi rises as Wall Street rallies on Trump's softer trade tone

Shares rise more than 1 percent as tariff concerns ease

Korean gov't to invest in companies to help them weather Trump

Related Stories

Private equity regulations upped to avoid another Lime

Private equity to be more tightly regulated with new law

FSC sanctions Woori Financial Group chair for improper sales of funds

Banking the old-fashioned way is defended by FSC

New FSC chief vows to stabilize financial market in inauguration speech