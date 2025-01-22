 Kospi rises as Wall Street rallies on Trump's softer trade tone
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi rises as Wall Street rallies on Trump's softer trade tone

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 10:20
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's softer-than-expected tone in trade policies.
 
The Kospi added 14.95 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,532.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
In the United States, major stock indexes finished higher as Trump warned of imposing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods from Feb. 1 but stopped short of laying out detailed plans and other protectionist policies against trade partners.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.24 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.64 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech, battery and bio shares began in positive territory.
 
Naver advanced 1.96 percent and LG Energy Solution climbed 0.71 percent.
 
Samsung Biologics surged 3.1 percent, while Hanwha Ocean went up 0.55 percent.
 
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix remained flat.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,431.75 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.75 won from the previous session.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi stock market share

More in Finance

Kospi rises as Wall Street rallies on Trump's softer trade tone

Business sentiment remains pessimistic over weak won, global uncertainty

Korea to encourage lockup agreements, cornerstone investor in IPO crackdown

FX trading by Korean banks hit all-time high last year, BOK says

Kospi closes lower as Trump's tariff plans trigger concerns

Related Stories

Kospi plunges 1.45% over U.S. inflation data

Kospi opens higher with tech and energy gains

Kospi rises as bargain hunters snap up deals

Kospi opens higher to track Wall Street gains

Kospi remains flat despite overnight Wall Street gains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)