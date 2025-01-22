Hanwha Ocean to build engineering center in Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, left, and Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheul take a commemorative photo at a signing ceremony for the BEC, the company's new engineering center in Busan, at Busan City Hall on the afternoon of Jan. 22.The center, scheduled to open in early May, will initially employ 150 specialists focused on marine and special ship projects. Hanwha Ocean plans to hire an additional 350 employees, bringing the facility's full work force to 500, by 2027.