 Hanwha sells off two U.S. solar projects
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:05
Hanwha Q Cells' solar project in Colorado [HANWHA QCELLS]

Hanwha Q Cells sold off its two solar power projects in the United States, totaling 446 megawatts, to ContourGlobal, a London-based independent power producer. 
 
The solar unit of Hanwha Solutions said the two projects, one in Colorado and the other in Virginia, can produce up to 845 gigawatt-hours of electricity every year, which is enough to power 80,000 households. 
 

The Colorado project is aimed to start production in 2026, with the Virginia facility to follow in 2027. 
 
The size of the deal was not disclosed.
 
ContourGlobal is a subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the world's largest investment firm. Hanwha said it would expand cooperation with ContourGlobal in the field of renewable energy. 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
