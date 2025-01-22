Housing Brand Fair highlights the best in construction

Booth officials demonstrate fire extinguishers during Housing Brand Fair 2025 and Tool & Safety Show 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Jan. 22.The two concurrent shows, focused on high-end and environmentally friendly construction materials, run from Jan. 22 to 25 in the venue's Hall A. Exhibitions are themed around building materials, interior, lighting, landscaping, heating and cooling, automation, security and more.