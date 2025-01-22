Industry Ministry and businesses plan for export challenges under Trump’s second term

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday sought to devise strategies to address uncertainty in exports to the United States following the launch of the second Donald Trump administration in a meeting with local businesses.The meeting was partly organized to brief exporters on U.S. trade policies, including antidumping and countervailing duties, along with ways to respond in the event of a contingency, according to the Industry Ministry."With the global market maintaining protectionist policies, the session was organized to enhance exporters' understanding of U.S. import regulations and strengthen their responsiveness," Deputy Minister for Trade Negotiations Roh Keon-ki said.The government has been closely monitoring changes in U.S. trade policies, especially as President Trump vowed to begin an overhaul of America's trade system to protect its national interests.Shortly after taking office, Trump signed a memorandum on an "America First" trade policy, calling for a review of existing U.S. trade agreements to seek "reciprocal and mutually advantageous" concessions with respect to free trade partners.Yonhap