Komca distributes over 400 billion won in copyright payments to creators
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:16
- YOON SO-YEON
The Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) distributed 423.5 billion won ($294.7 million) in copyright payments to music creators last year, 8.95 percent higher than the previous year, the association said Wednesday.
According to Komca, the agency collected 436.5 billion won in copyright fees in 2024, 7.38 percent higher than 2023 when annual copyright fees surpassed 400 billion won for the first time thanks to rising demand and the use of music in streaming, broadcasting, performance and exports.
Of the total collected amount, Komca takes a management fee of around 10 percent, which slightly differs according to the different types of use. The distribution period also varies according to each type. For instance, payments for the music used in broadcasting between January and March is distributed in September, but for music used during live performances, the payments occur the month after.
Copyright from streaming came in at 172.1 billion won, the highest of all types. Streaming includes fees that come from not only music streaming platforms but also video streaming, including YouTube and Netflix.
Music broadcasting took up 44.7 billion won, up 49.5 percent year on year. The jump came after Komca and local broadcasters settled their legal conflicts over copyright usage fees last year and uncollected fees were paid to Komca.
Fees from live performances, which also include music use in shops and karaoke bars, rose by 8.1 percent compared to 2023, to 54.8 billion won. Overseas music copyright came in at 37.7 billion won, up 38.1 percent compared to 2023.
Reproduction fees, which arise when digital music is copied onto other media such as CDs, shrunk by 22.1 percent in 2024 to come in at 93.3 billion won. The lower amount resulted from decreased album consumption and K-pop fans' preference for experiencing live music.
"The year 2024, when Komca celebrated the 60th anniversary of establishment, was a year when we endeavored to bring about fair policies and the betterment of a sound copyright ecosystem," Chu Ga-yeoul, president of Komca, said.
"We will keep on strengthening our copyright system to protect the rights of musicians and the fair value of creative work."
Established in 1964, Komca is Korea's largest music rights management agency and represents the majority of the country’s creators. Komca hosted the general assembly of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, also known as Cisac, in May last year.
