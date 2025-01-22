 New Hyundai Mobis car monitor sounds alarm if driver picks up phone
Korea JoongAng Daily

New Hyundai Mobis car monitor sounds alarm if driver picks up phone

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:22
Hyundai Mobis employees demonstrate an in-cabin monitoring system that analyzes drivers' biosignals to detect any risk conditions. [HYUNDAI MOBIS]

Hyundai Mobis has developed a monitoring system to mitigate against 10 potentially risky situations, such as drowsy driving and smartphone use while driving. 
 
The In-Cabin Monitoring System utilizes cameras that detect the posture and biosignals of passengers in real-time. The data then is analyzed by its installed software logic to determine any risks and offer either audio or visual warnings, the Korean auto parts maker said Wednesday. 
 

It can respond to more than 10 scenarios, including drowsy driving and careless driving. 
 
For example, if it detects a driver closing their eyes or lowering their head, it alerts them to take a break. If drivers take their hands from the steering wheel for some reason, such as to smoke or use a mobile phone, it also sounds alarms. 
 
The system is effective both in the front and rear seats, where it can detect if children in the rear seats are in their car seats. 
 
Hyundai Mobis is set to market the system within the year. 
 
“With the advancement of automatic driving technology, the demand for in-vehicle convenience features and safety technologies is greatly increasing,” said Shin Kyu-chul, the leader of the electronic control development division at Hyundai Mobis. “Hyundai Mobis will focus on developing highly accurate software capable of analyzing the different physical structures of each passenger.” 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai hyundai mobis

