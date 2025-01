S-Oil donates $20,000, rice soup for Lunar New Year

S-Oil CEO Anwar A. AL-Hejazi, center, poses with the Korean finger heart at an event sharing, or rice soup that is traditionally eaten in Korea during the Lunar New Year, for those in need at a social welfare center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 22.The Korean oil refiner donated 30 million won ($20,942) to the center along with 150 sets of gifts. Around 30 S-Oil employees, including the CEO, visited the center to distribute tteokguk.S-Oil kicked off the annual event in 2007, and it has been running more than a decade.BY SARAH CHEA [ [email protected]