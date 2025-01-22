Shinhan Bank opens first foreigner-focused branch in Gimhae
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:29
Shinhan Bank has opened its first branch dedicated to serving foreign customers in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang.
Located in Seosang-dong, the Shinhan Bank Foreigner Branch offers in-person assistance for key financial tasks and features an unmanned Digital Lounge.
The lounge, equipped with digital desks and smart kiosks, provides access to Shinhan Global+, the bank’s digital consultation service, according to the bank.
In-person services are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays, while the Digital Lounge operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Gimhae was chosen as the location for the first foreigner-focused branch due to the limited accessibility to branches for international customers in the area, the bank said.
The Shinhan Global+ service, which launched last July, is already available in three areas with high foreigner populations: Seoul National University Station, Gocheok Station and Banwol Station.
Through Shinhan Global+, customers can connect with bank tellers via video call to complete tasks such as opening accounts, issuing debit cards, enrolling in online banking, creating savings accounts, sending remittances or obtaining balance certificates.
The service supports 10 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai.
Shinhan Bank plans to expand the service from its current 20 branches to 30 branches by February.
“Starting with the Gimhae branch, we aim to establish more branches tailored to foreign customers in areas with significant foreign resident populations,” a Shinhan Bank official said.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)