Sono International begins campaign to oust T'way Air's board

Shinhan Bank opens first foreigner-focused branch in Gimhae

Hanwha sells off two U.S. solar projects

Moving Mexican factories to U.S. an 'option' for Samsung, LG if Trump tariffs imposed

Related Stories

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Low-cost carriers jump into the long-haul business

Korean Air signs interline agreement with Air Premia for U.S. to Asia routes

Jin Air to resume five international routes in June

Jeju Air, travel agencies flooded with mass cancellations after tragic plane crash

From Sicily to Seoul, Sono Hotel offers guests wines from across the globe