Ssangyong E&C wins $222.6 million deal in Dubai

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction said Wednesday it has won a 320 billion won ($222.6 million) deal to construct a premium office building in Dubai.The project, commissioned by the Dubai International Financial Centre, involves building a 36-story office tower in the United Arab Emirates city. The structure will have a total floor area of 114,474 square meters (1,232,188 square feet), spanning three underground levels and 36 aboveground floors.The project, to be carried out exclusively by the Korean builder, marks an expansion of the company's clientele in Dubai alongside clients such as the Investment Corporation of Dubai, as well as real-estate developers Wasl and Emmar Properties."Our track record of delivering top-tier construction quality in Dubai has earned us this contract," a Ssangyong official said. "We anticipate further growth in high-end construction projects by leveraging our expertise in premium architecture."Yonhap