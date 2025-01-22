'Itaewon Class' webtoon to become a musical in Japan
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 17:27
- YOON SO-YEON
Korea's popular webtoon series "Itaewon Class" (2016-20) will be turned into a musical in Japan, the webtoon distributor Kakao Entertainment said Wednesday.
The "Itaewon Class" musical will go on stage in June at the Brillia Hall in Tokyo. Korean American composer Helen Park, who co-wrote the score of the musical "KPOP," wrote the music for the show.
Popular singer and actor Nozomu Kotaki will play protagonist Park Saeroi.
The musical follows a Japanese drama adaptation of the webtoon, which aired in 2022 under the title "Roppongi Class." The drama became Netflix Japan's most watched series for weeks.
A Korean drama based on the webtoon aired in 2020 and a Taiwanese adaptation is also currently under production. The Taiwanese series will be available on HBO.
"The musical adaptation of 'Itaewon Class' proves the endless value and potential of an intellectual property," Kakao Entertainment said in a press release. "We will continue our endeavor to develop diverse stories and give a richer entertainment experience for the readers."
