The confidence of novices and the humility of experts (KOR)

“How was your test today?”“Great, I think I did really well!”Though I refrained from saying it out loud, I could tell what that response from my son meant: The test didn’t go well. And, as it turns out, my gut feeling was spot-on.In a psychological study, researchers compared participants’ predicted test scores with their actual results. Interestingly, participants who scored poorly tended to overestimate their performance. For instance, individuals who scored 50 points would confidently predict they had scored around 70.Novices in a particular field often lack the metacognitive ability to accurately assess their own skills. This inability to recognize one’s own incompetence leads to an overestimation of abilities, which is also known as what psychologists call the Dunning-Kruger Effect.The solution? Gaining expertise. With training and learning, participants’ metacognitive abilities improved, narrowing the gap between their predicted and actual scores.Conversely, high-performing individuals tended to underestimate their rankings. Experts generally have well-developed metacognitive skills but often overestimate others’ abilities. Influenced by the false consensus effect — the cognitive bias where people assume their beliefs are more widespread than they are — experts often think, “If I know this, surely everyone else does too.” This leads them to undervalue their own expertise.There’s a saying: “Beware of someone who has read only one book.” Novices, believing what they know is the sole truth, assert their views with unwarranted confidence. Experts, however, recognize that their perspectives are merely one of many possible solutions, making them less likely to argue their points forcefully.In 2025, the Korean Social and Personality Psychological Association (KSPPA) identified the Dunning-Kruger Effect as a social-psychological phenomenon deserving special attention. In today’s information-rich world, where diverse knowledge flows from countless sources, we must ask ourselves: Are we listening to the confident claims of novices masquerading as experts, or are we heeding the nuanced and humble insights of true professionals?“오늘 시험 잘 봤어?” “응, 잘 봤지!” 아들의 답변에 차마 말하진 못했지만, 알 수 있었다. ‘시험 망했겠네.’ 그리고 슬픈 예감은 틀리지 않았다.한 심리학 연구에서 참가자가 스스로 예상한 시험 점수와 실제 점수를 비교했다. 그 결과 흥미로웠던 점은 실제 성적이 좋지 않았던 참가자들이 자신의 점수를 과대평가하는 경향성이었다. 실제로는 50점 맞은 사람들이 70점 정도의 점수를 예상했던 것이다.특정 분야의 초보자들은 자기 능력을 객관적으로 평가하는 메타인지 능력이 부족해, 무능하다는 사실조차 인지하지 못하고 스스로를 과대평가한다. 이 현상을 ‘더닝-크루거 효과’라 한다. 이를 없애기 위해서는 전문성을 키워야 한다. 실제로 훈련과 학습을 할수록 메타인지 능력이 향상되어, 실제 점수와 예상 점수 간의 차이가 줄어들었다.그런데 반대로 성적이 우수한 학생들은 실제보다 조금 낮게 자신의 순위를 예상한다. 특정 분야의 전문가들은 자기 능력에 대한 메타인지는 충분히 높지만, 타인의 능력을 과대평가하는 경향이 있기 때문이다. 다수가 나와 비슷한 생각을 가졌다고 믿는 인지 편향인, ‘허위 합의 효과’의 영향으로 ‘내가 아는 것들은 다른 사람들도 다 알겠지’라 생각해 자기 능력을 과소평가하는 경향을 보인다.‘책을 한 권만 읽은 사람’이 가장 무서운 사람이라고 한다. 초보자들은 자신이 아는 것만이 유일한 정답이라 생각해, 그 내용을 강하게 주장할 수 있다. 하지만 전문가들은 자신의 생각이 수많은 해결책 중 하나일 뿐이라는 사실을 알고 있기에, 강하게 주장하기 힘들다.한국사회 및 성격심리학회에서는 ‘2025 한국사회가 주목해야 할 사회심리 현상’으로 ‘더닝-크루거 효과’를 선정하여 발표했다. 이곳저곳에서 다양한 정보가 쏟아져 나오는 정보의 시대. 우리는 전문가인양 확신에 찬 초보자의 말에 귀 기울이는가, 아니면 겸손함 속에서 밍밍한 전문가의 말에 귀를 기울이고 있는가?