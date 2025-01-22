Yoon's court appearance: A historic moment offering little solace (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for alleged leadership in an attempted rebellion, appeared on Wednesday at the Constitutional Court for the third hearing in his impeachment trial. This marked the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a sitting president, as the respondent in an impeachment case, personally addressed the court. Yet, Yoon’s remarks and demeanor offered little solace to a nation seeking genuine accountability and reflection.



As the justices entered and proceedings began, Yoon expressed contrition, stating, “I am deeply sorry that my impeachment has caused such trouble for the court.” However, what the people truly yearned to hear was not procedural regret but a sincere apology and introspection for the events that precipitated the current crisis. Instead, Yoon and his legal representatives doubled down on justifications for the declaration of martial law, deflecting responsibility with a mix of rationalizations and denials.



The hearing centered on the contentious martial law proclamation and its authorship. Yoon’s team argued that the proclamation was a mere “formality” and not intended for enforcement. Yet, the detailed provisions of the decree suggest otherwise. The proclamation included unprecedented measures, such as prohibiting the National Assembly’s activities and punishing striking medical interns — elements not even seen during Korea’s military regimes. These aspects challenge the claim that the proclamation was merely procedural.



Yoon’s lawyers sought to shift blame to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, asserting that Yoon had amended the initial draft by removing provisions like a nighttime curfew. However, by acknowledging Yoon’s review of other parts of the proclamation, they tacitly admitted his involvement in its broader framework.



Claims that there was no intent to enforce the proclamation also fell flat under scrutiny. During the hearing, the National Assembly’s impeachment prosecutors presented CCTV footage from the Dec. 3 martial law event. The footage revealed armed military personnel entering the National Assembly building and clashing with aides, as well as soldiers breaching the National Election Commission’s premises. Such actions have no legal basis under martial law, raising serious concerns about their intent.



When confronted with this evidence, Yoon downplayed the events, stating, “The soldiers entered the building but left voluntarily when met with resistance from staff.” This response, suggesting that no harm occurred, ignores the fundamental issue: the military’s unauthorized intrusion into key democratic institutions.



Yoon has previously declared that he would not evade legal or political accountability. Yet his actions during the impeachment trial and related investigations have painted a different picture. The situation escalated further when supporters identifying as his base stormed the Seoul Western District Court, causing chaos and damaging public confidence in the rule of law.



It is time for Yoon to back his words with actions. He must refrain from rhetoric that incites his supporters, issue a heartfelt apology to the people and cooperate fully with judicial procedures. This is not merely a matter of personal integrity — it is a minimum obligation to the citizens who once entrusted him with the presidency.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.







재판관에겐 “송구하다”면서 국민에 사과 없어







책임 회피나 궤변 말고 사법절차에 협조하길





내란 우두머리 혐의로 구속 수사를 받는 윤석열 대통령이 어제 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판 3차 변론에 출석했다. 국회의 탄핵소추로 피청구인 신분이 된 현직 대통령이 직접 헌재에 나와 자신의 입장을 밝힌 것은 우리 헌정사에서 처음 있는 일이다. 어제 윤 대통령의 발언과 태도는 국민에게 다시 한번 큰 실망을 안겨줬다. 헌재 재판관들이 입장하고 변론이 시작되자 윤 대통령은 “제 탄핵 사건으로 고생하시게 돼 재판관들께 송구스러운 마음”이라고 말했다. 국민이 윤 대통령에게서 진정으로 듣고 싶었던 것은 이런 말이 아니라 국민에 대한 진솔한 사과와 반성이었다. 그런데 윤 대통령과 대리인단은 비상계엄이 정당했다는 주장을 되풀이하며 책임 회피를 위한 변명과 궤변으로 일관했다.



어제 변론에선 계엄포고령의 문제점과 작성자에 대해 집중적으로 다뤘다. 윤 대통령 대리인은 “포고령은 계엄의 형식을 갖추기 위한 것이었지 그 집행의 의사가 없었다”고 주장했다. 포고령의 세부 내용을 살펴보면 이런 발언은 상식적으로 납득하기 어렵다. 이번 포고령에는 헌법기관인 국회의 활동 금지나 미복귀 전공의 처단 등 과거 군사정권 시절에도 없었던 내용이 들어갔다. 단순히 형식적인 포고령이라고 보기 어려운 대목이다. 윤 대통령 대리인은 김용현 전 국방부 장관에게 포고령 작성의 책임을 돌리며 윤 대통령이 초안에서 ‘야간 통행금지’를 삭제했다는 주장도 펼쳤다. 포고령의 나머지 부분에 대해선 윤 대통령의 검토를 거쳤다는 사실을 인정한 셈이다.



포고령 집행의 의사가 없었다는 주장도 이해하기 어렵다. 어제 변론에서 국회 측 탄핵소추인단은 지난해 12·3 계엄 당시 국회의사당과 선거관리위원회 내·외부의 CCTV 영상을 공개했다. 이 영상에는 계엄군이 국회 본청에 진입해 의원 보좌진과 대치하는 장면, 선관위에 무장한 군인들이 진입하는 장면 등이 담겼다. 아무리 계엄 상황이라도 군이 국회나 선관위를 통제할 수 있는 법적 근거는 어디에도 없다. 영상을 본 윤 대통령은 “군인들이 (국회) 청사에 진입했는데 직원들이 저항하니까 스스로 나오지 않았느냐”고 말했다. 계엄 당시 군 투입으로 인한 피해는 없었다는 취지의 주장이지만, 애초에 계엄군이 국회에 진입한 것부터가 용납할 수 없는 문제다.



그동안 윤 대통령은 “법적·정치적 책임 문제를 회피하지 않겠다”고 공언해 왔다. 하지만 탄핵심판 절차나 수사 과정에서 윤 대통령이 보여준 모습은 이런 약속과 거리가 멀었다. 급기야 윤 대통령 지지자를 자처한 시위 군중이 서울서부지법에 무단으로 침입해 난동을 부리는 사태까지 발생했다. 이제라도 윤 대통령은 지지자들을 부추기는 언행을 자제하고, 국민에 대한 진솔한 사과와 함께 사법절차에 최대한 협조해야 한다. 그게 자신을 대통령으로 뽑아준 국민에 대한 최소한의 예의다.

