적게 벌고 많이 쓰기, 원화 약세에 힘들어진 소비자 

1월 6일 서울 중구 하나은행 위조지폐대응센터에서 직원이 다량의 달러 지폐를 보여주고 있다. [연합뉴스]

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사Wednesday, January 15, 2025A Korean office worker in her 40s employed at a multinational firm in Seoul recently discovered that a junior colleague at a lower pay grade who is a foreign national has been earning a comparable or perhaps even slightly higher monthly salary than her as of late.서울에 있는 한 다국적 기업에 근무하는 40대 한국인 회사원은 최근 자신보다 낮은 급여 등급에 있는 외국인 후배의 월급이 자신과 비슷하거나 약간 더 많은 것을 알게 됐다.The underlying reason behind this discouraging development appears to be the won’s prolonged devaluation against the dollar, as some foreign employees receive their salaries in dollars, while most domestic staff members are paid in won.이 같이 실망스러운 상황의 근본적인 원인은 원화의 달러 대비 약세가 장기화되고 있기 때문이다. 일부 외국인 직원은 급여를 달러로 받는 반면, 국내 직원 대부분은 원화로 받는다.“There is a significant difference in actual monthly earnings when the won-dollar exchange rate is 1,400 per dollar compared to, say, 1,200 per dollar,” she said.그는 “달러 당 원화의 환율이 1200원일 때와 1400원일 때를 비교하면 실제 월급에서 상당한 차이가 발생한다”고 말했다.The sharp depreciation of the local currency is becoming increasingly evident in the daily lives of Koreans, as the gradual erosion of the won’s purchasing power is affecting their routines, from shopping to refueling at gas stations.원화 가치의 급격한 하락은 한국인들의 일상생활에서 점점 더 뚜렷하게 드러나고 있으며, 원화의 구매력이 침식되면서 쇼핑이나 주유 등 일상적인 활동에 영향을 미치고 있다.The won closed at 1,463.2 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The won-dollar exchange rate soared by 184.5 won throughout last year to close at 1,472.5 on the final regular trading day of the year, the weakest closing rate since March 13, 2009, and also the weakest year-end rate since 1997.화요일 (1월 14일) 오후 3시 30분 기준 원화는 달러 대비 1463.2원에 마감했다. 원·달러 환율은 지난해 동안 184.5원이 상승하며 연말 정규 거래일 최종 마감 기준으로 1472.5원이었다. 이는 2009년 3월 13일 이후 종가 기준 최저 달러 대비 원화 가치이며 1997년 이후 연말 최저 기록이기도 하다.The value of the won has been in free-fall against the dollar over the past years, from a yearly average of 1,180.05 per dollar in 2020 to 1,363.98 last year.지난 몇 년 동안 원화 가치는 달러 대비 급격히 하락해 2020년 평균 1달러 당 1180.05원에서 지난해 1363.98원으로 떨어졌다.With a stronger dollar dropping the won's value in comparison, dollar-priced products have become more expensive — ultimately steering Koreans away from imported goods.달러가 강세를 보이며 원화 가치가 상대적으로 하락하자, 달러로 가격이 책정된 제품은 더욱 가격이 올라 한국 소비자들이 수입품을 기피하게 되는 결과를 초래했다.One of the industries hit hardest by the global strengthening of the dollar was duty-free stores, with the combined operating losses of all four major companies in the business last year expected to come to around 200 billion won.전 세계적인 달러화 강세로 가장 큰 타격을 입은 업계 중 하나는 면세점 업계다. 지난해 주요 면세점 4사의 총 운영 손실은 약 2000억원에 달할 것으로 예상된다.Shinsegae Duty Free decided to close its branch in Busan by Jan. 24 after winding down operations last year due to sluggish sales. Lotte Duty Free also scaled back its World Tower branch in southern Seoul, and announced recently that it will cut its transactions with professional Chinese resellers — or so-called daigong — in a desperate move to drive profitability.신세계면세점은 지난해 판매 부진으로 운영을 축소한 부산 지점을 1월 24일 폐쇄하기로 결정했다. 롯데면세점 역시 서울 남부 월드타워 지점을 축소했으며, 최근에는 이른바 ‘따이공’(중국 보따리상)과의 거래를 줄이겠다고 발표하도 수익성 회복을 위해 안간힘을 쓰고 있다.