 Boy band EVNNE to hold concert series 'Set N Go' in April
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 13:37
EVNNE will hold concerts on April 5 and 6 in Seoul, its agency Jellyfish Entertainment said Wednesday. 
 
Dubbed “Set N Go,” the two-show concert series will take place at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
 

"At its first standalone concert, EVNNE will enchant its fans with a range of captivating charms," Jellyfish Entertainment said in a press release.
 
More information about the concerts, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later time.
 
EVNNE will release its fourth EP, “Hot Mess,” on Feb. 10, eight months after the release of its third EP, “RIDE or DIE” (2024). 
 
EVNNE, pronounced “even,” debuted in September 2023 with its first EP, “Target: Me." 
 
The boy band consists of seven members: Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Han-bin, Yoo Seung-eon, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Ji Yun-seo and Keita. All seven members were contestants on Mnet's boy band audition show “Boys Planet” (2023).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
