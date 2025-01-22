 Jennie to release solo album 'Ruby' on March 7, featuring Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Jennie to release solo album 'Ruby' on March 7, featuring Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 10:22 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 12:48
Jennie of girl group Blackpink [ODD ATELIER]

Jennie of girl group Blackpink [ODD ATELIER]

 
Jennie of Blackpink will release her first solo full-length album "Ruby" on March 7, featuring a star-studded lineup of featured artists including Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa.
 
"Ruby" will contain 15 songs including her single "Mantra," which was released last October, "that will show Jennie's infinite musical potential," according to her agency Odd Atelier, also known as OA Entertainment.
 

Related Article

 
Jennie collaborated with global stars for the album, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis, according to the agency.
 
"Mantra" topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 regions around the world after its release last year. The song also sat on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for two consecutive weeks.
 
Jennie is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jennie OA Entertainment Odd Atelier

More in K-pop

TWS reflects on a year of success and growth as it celebrates first anniversary

Jennie to release solo album 'Ruby' on March 7, featuring Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa

Former T-Ara member Lee A-reum, boyfriend charged for allegedly failing to pay back loans

YG Entertainment to launch national auditions next month

Mamamoo releases first part of remake album series 'Coloring Project'

Related Stories

Blackpink's Jennie tops iTunes charts in 47 regions with 'Mantra'

KBS deems Jennie's 'Mantra' unsuitable for broadcast over brand references

Blackpink 'fourever' [REWIND 2023]

Blackpink’s Jennie teams up with Columbia Records for upcoming solo music

Jennie of Blackpink preparing for solo comeback
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)