Jennie to release solo album 'Ruby' on March 7, featuring Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 10:22 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 12:48
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Jennie of Blackpink will release her first solo full-length album "Ruby" on March 7, featuring a star-studded lineup of featured artists including Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa.
"Ruby" will contain 15 songs including her single "Mantra," which was released last October, "that will show Jennie's infinite musical potential," according to her agency Odd Atelier, also known as OA Entertainment.
Jennie collaborated with global stars for the album, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis, according to the agency.
"Mantra" topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 regions around the world after its release last year. The song also sat on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for two consecutive weeks.
Jennie is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)