TWS reflects on a year of success and growth as it celebrates first anniversary
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 11:11
Celebrating the first anniversary of its debut, Pledis Entertainment’s rookie boy band TWS says it cherishes every opportunity to perform on stage, “always putting in its utmost effort.”
“I can’t forget the excitement and nervousness I felt when we released our debut album and first saw fans’ reactions,” Hanjin said in a press release on Wednesday.
“Reading messages of support, I realized our music could provide strength and comfort to someone, and that moment remains a significant source of motivation for me.”
TWS debuted on Jan. 22, 2024, with its first EP “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s first new boy band in nine years, following Seventeen’s debut in 2015. The six-member group consists of Youngjae, Jihoon, Dohoon, Kyungmin, Shinyu and Hanjin.
Its debut lead single “Plot Twist” topped major domestic music platforms Melon, Genie and Bugs' real-time streaming charts and secured the No. 2 spot on Melon’s daily, weekly and monthly charts.
“The stage is always a tough and intimidating place because we must show something better than before,” Youngjae said. “The thought that we must give it our all in one go and a relentless dedication to doing our best is what drives us to grow.”
“I strive not to compromise with myself,” Jihoon said. “When I allow myself too much comfort, it leads to endless laziness, so I work hard to avoid that."
TWS swept several awards this season, including Best New Male Artist and Best Dance Performance at the MAMA Awards and Rookie Artist of the Year and Digital Song at the 39th Golden Disc Awards.
The group attributes its success to the unwavering love of its fans.
“42 [TWS’s fandom name], thank you sincerely for your constant support,” Hanjin said. “Your love is our greatest driving force. We’ll continue working hard, looking forward to the time we’ll spend together.”
“The strength I get from being part of TWS and having the 42 fandom is immense,” Jihoon said. “Sharing and walking this path of youth together provides me with inspiration and a foundation for growth.”
Beyond fan support, TWS emphasizes teamwork as a key factor behind its successful first year.
“Sometimes we clash or feel frustrated with one another, but even that comes from a place of deep care,” Shinyu said. “Over time, these moments naturally build our teamwork.”
“We have a special time together called ‘Campfire,’ where all the members gather for open and honest conversations,” Kyungmin said. “Through ‘Campfire,’ we’ve shared frustrations and true feelings, and it’s helped us grow a lot.”
Looking forward to its second year, TWS aims to pour its energy into giving back to its fans.
“I want to meet more 42s at various performances and draw energy from them,” Shinyu said. “Our goal is to return all the love we’ve received.”
“To meet more 42s, we’re working hard to prepare an upcoming fan meeting,” Jihoon said. “I hope we can present a stage that brings happiness to our fans.”
TWS is set to hold meet and greet events in Seoul and Tokyo in February and March.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN

