EXO's Doh Kyung-soo trades pop for piano in romance film 'Secret: Untold Melody'
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 19:03
Just like everyone else, actor and EXO member Doh Kyung-soo leads a mundane, repetitive life but recently found much-needed excitement, a spark of anticipation and a fresh challenge through his first romance film “Secret: Untold Melody." Despite all the enticing aspects, Doh faced one particularly challenging yet impressive task: playing the piano.
“People assume that since I’m a singer, I play at least one musical instrument, but I don’t,” Doh said with a smile during an interview on Wednesday at Radio M in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. “To prepare for it, I practiced repeatedly to master hand movements for key sections and mimicked my stand-ins and piano instructor.”
“When people asked, ‘Did you really play that?’ it was the most rewarding moment. While I rehearsed parts of the performance, the result was a combination of acting, careful editing and everyone’s hard work,” Doh further explained.
“At first, I felt a little pressure, but my excitement outweighed my worries,” Doh said. “I had never played the piano before, but I wanted to challenge myself, and I had always been interested in romance films, so I approached it with great anticipation.”
Doh debuted with the K-pop boy band EXO in 2012 and began acting in 2014. He is recognized for intense, dramatic roles in films such as “The Moon” (2023), “My Annoying Brother” (2016) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), where he portrayed characters marked by heightened emotions.
This new romance film was “an exciting departure and challenge” for him, one he hopes will evoke warmth from viewers.
“Since the story crosses time and space and is driven by love, depicting that fantastical element was tricky,” Doh said.
“I repeatedly thought about how to express the emotions, like the look I should have when meeting Jung-a for the first time.”
“I wanted to express the tender, heartwarming feelings that I had admired when watching such works. Having mostly played intense or troubled roles, I was eager to try a warm and ordinary character,” Doh added.
“Secret: Untold Melody” is a Korean remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film "Secret." Doh chose to star in the remake because he had long been a fan of the original. The Taiwanese version, released in Korea in 2008, became a hit and was re-released in 2015 due to its lasting popularity.
“The strength of the original film was a major factor in my decision,” Doh said. “It’s simply a very entertaining movie.”
“The piano battle scene is the most captivating, and the story is relatable for everyone. I even revisited the original while filming to understand its artistic aspects better.”
In the original, Jay Chou played the male protagonist Ye Xiang Lun, and Gwei Lun-mei portrayed Lu Xiao Yu. Doh takes on the role of Yu-jun, the main male character in the Korean version, while Won Jin-a plays the female protagonist Jung-a.
“In the Taiwanese version, the male lead isn’t a character who actively pursues the female lead, but Yu-jun is completely smitten and runs after Jung-a,” said Doh. “I focused on expressing his love and passion.”
“This film shows love from its beginning to maturity, so I recommend it to couples experiencing this journey. It also offers clear distinctions from the original,” Doh added.
Beyond its romance, the film incorporates comedic elements and everyday moments, allowing Doh to expand his acting range comfortably.
“The slice-of-life scenes were the most enjoyable and relaxing for me,” Doh said. “I’ve always wanted to try a simple, everyday romance.”
“Like every project, this one allowed me to grow emotionally through my character.”
Relating the film to his personal life, Doh also shared his thoughts on love and emotional well-being, emphasizing the importance of mental health for everyone.
“In daily life, I usually sit alone watching YouTube videos or dramas,” said Doh. “Outside of performing, I rarely experience strong emotions. I hope this film lets audiences feel them deeply.”
“I want people — fans, audiences, anyone who remembers me as a first love — to think, ‘He’s a mentally healthy person.’”
“I want to show positivity and health, whether as a lover or a person. Basic things like sleeping well and eating properly help me stay balanced,” Doh added.
“Secret: Untold Melody” is set for release on Monday.
