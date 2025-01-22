More in Movies

Hong Sang-soo's 'What Does That Nature Say To You' invited to Berlin International Film Festival

Leaving 'pretty' in the past: Song Hye-kyo moves on from romance to darker genres

Film 'Nocturnal' to premiere in 158 countries

Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho explores humanity and 'feet' for new sci-fi film 'Mickey 17'

Upcoming Korean film 'Dark Nuns' to premiere in 160 countries